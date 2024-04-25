Harvey Weinstein accuser 'flabbergasted' after conviction is overturned

One of the accusers of Harvey Weinstein said she is "flabbergasted" and "completely let down" after his 2020 rape conviction in New York was overturned.

Prosecutors in the pivotal #MeToo case called witnesses whose accusations were not part of the charges brought against him, according to the New York Court of Appeals, adding that meant he was unfairly tried for past behaviour and ordered a new trial.

The 2020 trial had seen the disgraced Hollywood mogul sentenced to 23 years for raping two women.

Weinstein was convicted in a separate case in California in 2023, being sentenced to 16 years for raping a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel and therefore he will remain in prison to serve this sentence as this is not affected by the decision.

Katherine Kendall in 2022 attending the WIF (Women in Film) Honors at The Beverly Hilton in LA EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

But Katherine Kendall, an actress and one of Weinstein's accusers, was left in disbelief the 2020 decision was overturned.

"A terrible reminder that victims of sexual assault just don't get justice," she told the New York Times.

"I'm completely let down by the justice system right now. I'm sort of flabbergasted.



"He will never be free because his name is synonymous with sexual assault. Maybe the most important part is the the awakening that took place. And that will keep taking place."

Accusations against Weinstein started in 2017 and sparked the #MeToo movement, a social movement and awareness campaign against sexual abuse, sexual harassment and rape culture in which people speak out about their experiences of sexual abuse or sexual harassment.

Jane Manning, the director of the Women's Equal Justice project and a former sex crimes prosecutor, also hit out at the ruling.

She said: "This is a shocking and disheartening day for survivors of sexual assault.

"This just shows how much more work we all have to do, to bring the ideals of the #MeToo movement forward."

Weinstein is currently in prison at Mohawk Correctional Facility in New York State after previously being extradited to LA to stand trial - he will now be sent to California to carry on serving his other sentence there, according to a spokesperson of his.

It's now up to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose predecessor Cyrus Vance brought the case, to decide whether to retry Weinstein.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said: "We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault."

