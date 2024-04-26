Concerns raised for Trump's hair after it is seen flapping in the wind

Donald Trump ’s hair has been a key part of his brand and the source of ridicule from his critics for almost as long as he’s been in the public eye, but his latest media round has seen it appear in a whole new light.

The former President attended the third day of his witness testimony when he appeared in front of the press and came up against a stiff breeze.

Trump is in court in New York where he is facing 34 felony charges over allegedly falsifying business accounts to cover up a hush money payment of $130,000 (£104,000) made to Stormy Daniels, to keep quiet about an affair between the two, during his presidential election campaign in 2016. Trump has been in court everyday, reportedly falling asleep several times in the courtroom.

Trump’s hair could be seen blowing in the wind on Thursday as he spoke to the media during a visit with construction workers.

The account MeidasTouch shared a silent video showing the moment, and it got a lot people talking on social media.

Of course, Trump’s hair has made headlines before, whether it’s ruffled up by the wind or slicked back in a rare appearance.

During Trump's D-Day visit in France a few years back, his hair was seen taking on a life of its own as it "danced" along to accompanying orchestra music , making for a hilarious moment.

Meanwhiile, adult film star Stormy Daniels has responded to claims she wore a “mushroom” dress to court for Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

On X/Twitter, someone shared a photoshopped image of Daniels claiming she arrived at court wearing a dress with mushrooms on it, making reference to Trump’s “tiny” penis that she compared to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart”.

