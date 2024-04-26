Fallout 4's free next-gen update dropped for PlayStation, Xbox and PC gamers dropped on April 25 - but PS Plus subscribers have been having trouble accessing it.

After the success of the Fallout series on Prime Video, developer Bethesda announced Fallout 4, which originally released in 2015, would get updated.

This included native applications for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, performance mode and quality mode settings, as well as stability improvements and fixes.

But PS Plus subscribers reported through their subscription, they were not able to download the PS5 version of the game.

Bethesda acknowledged the problem and said it was working to get it fixed.

In an update posted on X / Twitter, Bethesda said: "We've seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next-gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members.

"The Fallout 4 next-gen update will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra members through the PlayStation Game Catalog.

"Your patience is appreciated while the teams work on this."

That means it's available to subscribers on the upper two of the three tiers of PlayStation's subscription service.

Some people are reporting this issue has been fixed - but it's still not accessible for those on the cheapest tier of PlayStation's subscription service.

Fallout 4 was also made available as a free download on PS Plus as part of the PS Plus Collection that was offered free for new PlayStation 5 owners through to May 2023 - but this has since been discontinued.



Games from this collection can still be downloaded if gamers added them to their library beforehand.

But it seems as though those who accessed the game this way will not be entitled to the free update as the game is now under the title of PS4 | Fallout 4 and not under the Standard Edition - it seems they will have to pay to access the PS5 version.

Microsoft purchased Bethesda for $7.5b in 2021.



Xbox and PC gamers do not appear to have had any issues accessing the free update.

Those who own a physical copy of Fallout 4 are understood to have been able to access the PS5 update with no problems too.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series that sees players trying to navigate the US following a nuclear war.

Fallout 4 encompasses the city of Boston and the surrounding Massachusetts region known as "The Commonwealth".

It got good review ratings when it released and won a number of awards, including the 2015 Game Critic award for "Best in Show", the 2015 DICE award for "Game of the Year" and the 2016 BAFTA for "Best Game".

Those who have seen the Fallout TV series say it's even better than the hit HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us.

