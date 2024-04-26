Adam22 warns Kanye West about putting Bianca Censori in a porn film

X-rated podcast host Adam22 has warned Kanye 'Ye' West about putting his wife Bianca Censori in a porn film after he received for doing exactly that.

Ye appeared to announce earlier this week that he was starting a new company called 'Yeezy Porn,' which caused a huge fallout on social media, where the rapper has since deactivated his X / Twitter account.

Adam22, whose real name is Adam Grandmaison, hosts an explicit podcast called Plug Talk alongside adult actress wife Lena The Plug where they interview a female pornstar before then having sex with them.

Towards the end of June 2023, Adam22 gave his blessing for Lena The Plug, whose full name is Lena Nersesian, to team up with blue movie star Jason Luv for a wildly explicit sex scene.

This was the first time she’d had sex with another man since the start of her relationship with the YouTuber seven years ago.

Lena previously said she received "a lot of positive reaction" while Adam22 had been subjected to a lot of "hate" with Adam posting online weeks afterwards that Luv was "officially blacklisted from smashing [his] wife again".

Adam22 is now warning Ye not do the same thing if he's considering putting his wife Bianca Censori in a porn film after Ye seemingly announced the launch of his own porn site.

A composite image of Adam 22 and Ye with wife Bianca Censori @adam22, Twitter / Alessandro Levati, Getty Images

Speaking to TMZ, Adam22 said: "I would assume that probably Kanye would not want to be dealing with the bulls*** that comes with your wife doing porn."

Adam22 also said his creative vision could help spice things up in the industry, which can get pretty stale, but warned Ye not to mix business with pleasure.

Ye appeared to confirm he will be venturing into the porn industry with his very own brand, Yeezy Porn.

This has led fans to speculate he could include his wife, Censori, in some of the films due to the outrageous and often revealing outfits she has been seen wearing.

It comes after Ye sat down for a chat with Justin Laboy for his new podcast The Downloadwhere he revealed the celebrity he'd most like to have a threesome with is Michelle Obama, saying: “You gotta f**k the President's wife!”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.