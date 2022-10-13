Gen Z have a big problem with the thumbs up emoji, apparently.
Posting on Reddit and other social media platforms, young people have complained about the symbol, saying it is "unsettling".
One post on Reddit from last year said: "I started an 'adult' job where we use Microsoft Teams to connect with each other for work.
"Most people at work use the 'thumbs up' reaction all the time. I don't use it much.
"I think it's normal for to 'thumbs up' messages, but I still feel like it's such an unsettling response. Does anyone else feel this way?"
The post attracted a range of comments with one saying: "For younger people (I’m 24 for reference) the thumbs up emoji is used to be really passive aggressive. It’s super rude if someone just sends you a thumbs up. So I also had a weird time adjusting because my workplace is the same."
Meanwhile, people on Twitter have also complained about the emoji, claiming it is "passive aggressive".
\u201cThe 'thumbs up' emoji boils my piss.\nJust type thanks, ok, a smile emoji, just anything else please.\n\nThe thumbs up is a base shit passive aggressive fuck you of wankery banality.\u201d— Listen, Colin\u2026 \ud83d\ude21\ud83d\uddef (@Listen, Colin\u2026 \ud83d\ude21\ud83d\uddef) 1661644502
\u201ceveryone making fun of gen z for saying the thumbs up emoji is passive aggressive meanwhile i only use the thumbs up emoji when i'm being passive aggressive lmaaao\u201d— Linda\u2122 (@Linda\u2122) 1665611534
\u201cLook I don\u2019t make the rules but the thumbs up emoji is passive aggressive. Idk why, it\u2019s bad vibes.\u201d— Christine Richardson (@Christine Richardson) 1665186229
\u201cThe thumbs up emoji is so passive aggressive, I can\u2019t really explain it\u201d— Drift (@Drift) 1665599839
However, others disagreed and took to social media to defend the thumb.
\u201c@Dylan_Macri The thumbs up emoji is the backbone of my communication skills at work where literally everyone uses it in this exact way\u201d— Headless Dylan Macri, Slots Open (@Headless Dylan Macri, Slots Open) 1665601519
\u201cimagine being so bent out of shape about the thumbs up emoji that an article is written about you\u201d— amy! ami! am\u00e9! (@amy! ami! am\u00e9!) 1665602855
So now you know the latest generational divide.
