Five ‘timemaxxing’ tricks to squeeze more out of your next city break

Winter is soon approaching and for the travellers who want a last-minute holiday without the fuss of flying, there’s no better time than now for a spontaneous UK city break.

Whether it’s a short 5-day trip or a quick weekend away, travel influencer Nesha Woolery , 32, from Birmingham, and easyHotel have teamed up to share the best “time-maxxing” hacks.

According to Nesha, ( @travelwithnesha_ ) these five tips will help you get the most out of your time without spending any extra money.





1. Stay in the heart of the action

Bath's Christmas markets, England. Getty

Make it simple and easy by choosing a cost-effective, central-based hotel near all the sights you plan to see.

This might seem obvious but it allows you to optimise your time and make the most of the daylight rather than, “travelling between outer-suburb hotels” and the main attractions.

"Every hour spent commuting is another hour you're not exploring," says Nesha and that’s why she uses easyHotel for sourcing “affordable accommodation with convenient city-centre locations”.

2. Have a five-minute rainy day backup

Edinburgh castle, Scotland Getty

British weather in the colder months isn’t always the kindest and dry, sunny days can seem like a myth but that shouldn’t stop you from exploring some of the beautiful cities on offer.

Nesha advises on having an indoor alternative nearby to the outdoor plans so instead of “standing in the rain figuring out where to go”, it's a straightforward change when other plans outside fall flat.

Galleries, museums, “covered markets or cosy cafés”, are a few ideal backups that offer a mix of local foods, history, art and culture.

3. Download your map before you leave the hotel

Lake District, Cumbria Getty

We all know how frustrating it can be trying to locate a destination in a new place with unstable internet.

Downloading maps before you head off not only saves the hassle of a dodgy Wi-Fi connection but it’s another efficient time saver to, “squeeze every minute out of a UK city break”.

Nesha’s go-to trick is pinning all her stops on an offline map so it can be loaded and used straight away after leaving the hotel.

It’s also safer, not having to stare at your phone while crossing busy roads and, “means fewer wrong turns and more time actually enjoying the sights”, she adds.

4. The 'one jacket, one scent' rule

London, UK Getty

A packing outfit formula is an essential hack as it cuts down time all while making your luggage lighter - and your photos most insta-gramable!

"One jacket, one signature fragrance and I make sure to write down my outfits for each day of the trip. Less time spent deciding what to wear means more time exploring”, says Nesha.

5. Find your 2am kebab at 2pm

Bristol, UK Getty

Perhaps the most British and sensible trick of all is one that follows a night out partying in the town. Planning ahead of where to grab a late-night bite.

Before even thinking about going out in a new city, Nesha says: "If I know I am staying out late, I locate the 2am kebab place at 2pm so when the night ends there is no decision making, no wandering around hungry, we just head straight there".

Although she notes it might seem extreme, that “a little preparation”, after a tiresome day and when the hunger kicks in can make a huge difference, especially when, "trying to find your way around an unfamiliar city.”





Nathan White, Head of Operations at easyHotel, UK&I and Europe, said: "With the clocks going back and daylight hours getting shorter, nobody wants to spend their precious city break wasting time getting from A to B.”

"That's what timemaxxing is really about. A little forward planning means more time exploring, discovering new places and enjoying yourself. Basing yourself centrally with easyHotel is the ultimate shortcut,” he adds.

Find out more about discovering where to book your next city break here.

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