On the day before the crucial US midterm elections, Donald Trump joked about renaming yet another famous landmark after himself.

Many deemed it a rather bizarre choice that the US president hosted an event, on the eve of the midterm elections, standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool given the utterly botched renovations under Trump’s administration.

In spite of this, the president stood surrounded by a glass box in front of the landmark and gave some final remarks ahead of the midterms that remarkably included an apparent joke that he was considering renaming the Reflecting Pool after himself.

“I’m thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Now, we’re giving serious thought to changing the name to the ‘Trump Reflecting Pool’. We’ll announce that some time tomorrow (3 November),” Trump said, before adding. “I’m only kidding. I’m only kidding.”

But not everyone saw the funny side and couldn’t quite believe he was saying it just hours away from the election.

“I cannot stress this enough, the midterm elections are tomorrow,” someone pointed out.

Another said: “This is where we are 10 hours before Election Day.”





Another argued: “That's actually good news. That pool is filthy, useless, and stinky. Perfect ‘reflection’ of Donald Trump.”

“Closing argument,” said another.

One person added: “Gas is $5 and there’s an election tomorrow. Can’t make this up.”

Someone else mocked: “Yesssss!!!! This is what I voted for!!!”

“Renaming s**t that someone else created. That’s all he knows,” suggested another.

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