New The Elder Scrolls release is happening this month

As speculation mounts there could soon be some kind of update on The Elder Scrolls 6, there is one The Elder Scrolls release we know that's happening for sure in November.

Valenwood is an expansion of the officially licensed co-op strategy tabletop adventure game The Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era from Chip Theory Games.

The expansion first released in 2025 alongside the base game but it quickly sold out - and now it is re-releasing so more players can play it.Valenwood is available for pre-order for around $43 and releases later in November.

Betrayal of the Second Era is set in Tamriel and players make their own adventures by completing quests, joining guilds and battling enemies.



Valenwood includes the homeland of the Bosmer, better known as the Wood Elves, and it's the first time the series has visited here in a number of years. There's a new story, three additional classes, new skill dice, encounter cards, enemy chips and more.

Fans have been waiting a long time for any sort of update on The Elder Scrolls VI / Bethesda

On The Elder Scrolls 6, The Verge's Tom Warren reports the official title of the heavily anticipated game will be Sentinel.

This has long been rumoured and Warren has now reported that this is the case, although this has not yet been confirmed by Bethesda.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim turns 15 in November and there has been speculation Bethesda may choose this time to announce further updates about the game but again this is currently unconfirmed.

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