Curry Barker and Inde Navarrette share eerie details fans missed in 'Obsession'

Obsession has been one of the biggest films of 2026 - but with so many eyes on the horror movie, you might be surprised to learn there are still some hidden details viewers have missed, according to director Curry Barker and actress Inde Navarrette.



When asked by Entertainment Weekly if there were any Easter eggs any of us missed out on, Navarrette gave us one particular detail.

"Oh Bear's hair is on the altar at the end because she keeps cutting it," she explained, noting the detail in one of the final scenes, and added that the altar also included Bear's lunch box, all of the photos.

On the topic of the lunchbox and photos, Barker then chimed in about something which "no one ever talks about."

Remember when Bear (Michael Johnston) opens the lunch box at work and he's sees two photos? There was one of himself labelled 'you' and another of him with Nikki labelled 'not me.'

"Well, if you look at the one that says 'you,' Nikki (Navarrette) took, if you look at the picture from the ceiling," Barker noted, with Navarrette adding "It's a downward perspective."

The interviewer said he presumed the point of view was taken from the bed, but Barker insisted "there's no way for her to be in bed" as she is "so high up."

Navarrette revealed there was a "sick scene" that was "edited out" where Bear is "walking around, where he's like... 'Nikki, where are you?'" to which Nikki says she was "just in the room."

No doubt fans of the film will be having a rewatch to find these details and also eager to see an extended cut with this scene.

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