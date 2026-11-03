Donald Trump has made the outrageous claim he would have ended the Vietnam War in a week – and everyone is making the same points.

Just days out from the midterm election , US president Trump was speaking in Dubuque, Iowa over the weekend where, rather unsurprisingly for him, he made some pretty dubious claims .

This time, the controversial president was claiming that he would have been able to end the Vietnam War, fought between 1955 and 1975, in one week.

He told the crowd: “I could have won the Vietnam War in a week, you know? They dropped whatever the hell that red crap is that they dropped… kept dropping it in the forest. Agent orange. Even though it’s red.

“Agent orange. They dropped it in the forest for years and years and years instead of going after Ho Chi Minh City and the different places. I would have won that war in a week.”

Rather quickly, many pointed out that: Trump didn’t even serve in the war due to a medical deferment over an alleged diagnosis of “bone spurs” in his heels, Ho Chi Minh City was then called Saigon and was the capital of US-allied South Vietnam, and Trump is currently eight months into a war with Iran that he cannot end.

Someone wrote: “Trump: ‘I would've won the Vietnam war in a week’

“Motherf**ker you had bone spurs.”

Another pointed out: “Boasting about how you ‘could've won the Vietnam War in a week’ while you're 8 months into a 2 week war with Iran is crazy.”

“No. He would have declared victory after a week, and then once again every week after for his entire term in office,” another argued.

Someone else said: “Too bad Trump's bone spurs kept him from going.”

Another wrote: “He can’t even win the one he started.”

“This babbling s**tgibbon claims he could’ve won the Vietnam War in a week…by bombing Ho Chi Minh City.

“Er, Ho Chi Minh City is actually the post-war name for Saigon, the old southern capital.

“Details, details…” another pointed out.

One person remarked: “Trying to think of the media response of Biden had confused Ho Chi Minh City with Hanoi.”

“I know saying Trump is stupid is played out, but… man. He is stupid,” wrote another.

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