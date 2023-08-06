Woman uncovers truth about her missing dog thanks to disturbing dashcam footage

A woman who checked her husband's dashcam footage asked if she was in the wrong after discovering disturbing footage of what happened to her dog.



The 34-year-old took to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum where she posted the full details of the story to get the opinion of others on the situation.

"I (34F) live with my husband (37M) and daughter (7F). My daughter and I recently went on a short trip out of state while my husband stayed as he had work and was supposed to look after our dog," she began.



Things took a turn on the last day of the trip where she received a "distraught" phone call from her husband who said their dog named Ellie had run away and still hadn't found her.

"He claimed she just bolted away from him in the park, into some bushes and he could not find her. Our dog is quite small, a mini poodle mix, and almost 13 years old.

"She is still active but it is really unlike her to run away from us and I was suspicious but chose to believe my husband and me and my daughter were in grief but did not want to blame him."

"Upon returning home, the husband [was] surprisingly ok unlike us."





A woman was horrified after seeing dashcam footage of her husband abandoning their dog. iStockphoto by Getty Images

But for context she noted her husband has been working from home since the pandemic and "he has always been annoyed at how much attention we gave Ellie and hated how Ellie begged to sit on our laps and his while he worked."

"A few days later we got a call from an animal rescue in a neighboring state quite far from us that she had been found. I picked the phone and it was on our landline which we almost never use these days but was the contact on the microchip."

She added: "I told my husband and he just said 'that is great, I am so happy' but it felt kind of blunt and insincere."

I said it is strange that she got so far and he responded that someone must have stolen her and then abandoned her. This made little sense to me as to why that would happen.

But the woman soon discovered the truth as while her husband was out she copied videos from her husband's dashcam from when she was away.

She saw that "he had indeed taken Ellie far out of state, and clearly dropped her in front of his car thrown a frisbee like object into a field, yelled fetch and drove off without her".

"I was livid and confronted him and he just stupidly muttered how he dropped her there so she could find a farm and have a better life and then the next day got really angry at me for viewing his dashcam and called me and my daughter AHs."

Since sharing her story, the woman received an influx of comments from people who unanimously agreed that she was not the a**hole in this scenario.

One person said: "NTA. Keep your dog and daughter and leave the husband in another state to find another family he'd have a better life with."

"Wow...NTA. You had a gut feeling and were absolutely right. This is horrible," another person wrote.

"What your husband did is SICK and cruel. He left an innocent animal to die."

Someone else added: "NTA. I personally would straight up divorce him… my dogs are my family."

"Make sure you have copies of that video saved in multiple places. What an awful thing to do to a dog. And you. And your daughter.NTA. Obviously," a fourth person commented,

