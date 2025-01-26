Two men’s 60-year friendship altered by shocking discovery

A remarkable story of two men's 60-year friendship has taken the internet by storm, all thanks to a jaw-dropping discovery that no one saw coming.

Alan Robinson and Walter MacFarlane's bond began back in their school days, playing football together in Hawaii. They spent the rest of their lives living just 10 miles away from one another.

But in 2017, a DNA test revealed something truly astonishing – turns out, they were far more connected than they ever imagined.

Robinson was adopted and MacFarlane never knew his biological father. Macfarlane, a retired teacher, only knew that his birth mother had him young during World War II but was unable to raise him.

He was adopted by his grandmother, who raised him as his own, with his birth mother acting as his sister – a fact he only found out after finishing high school.

It wasn't until MacFarlane's daughter, Cindy, encouraged him to delve into his ancestry and background.

During an appearance on Steve TV, Cindy explained that they found a user named Robi737 who had identical X chromosomes to her father.

"My mum said to tell dad to call uncle Alan because he flew 737s as a pilot for Aloha Airlines and everyone called him Robbie as a nickname," she shared.

- YouTube

In a surprising turn of events, the user-in-question turned out to be MacFarlane's pal Robinson, meaning the pair are biological brothers.

"When we got the results back it was discovered that Alan wasn’t only my best friend, he was my brother," MacFarlane said.

They later called the journey an "overwhelming experience" and described the discovery as the "best Christmas present" at the time.

