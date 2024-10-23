Former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, has been arrested on sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges, the US authorities announced.

The FBI and the New York police department (NYPD) have alleged that Jefferies, his partner Matthew Smith and a third man, Jim Jacobson, used force, fraud and coercion to engage in "violent and exploitive" sexual acts with "dozens and dozens” of men (15 of which are mentioned on the indictment) who were often promised a modelling career with the clothing brand.

For over two decades (1992-2014), Jeffries was in charge of Abercrombie & Fitch, known for its strongly scented shops, and semi-nude models in their adverts where during this time Jeffries was accused of "only wanting 'thin and beautiful people" shopping in A&F stores.

The three men were arrested on Tuesday morning (October 22), and US attorney Breon Peace held a news conference to share more details about the indictments.

"Powerful individuals for too long have trafficked and abused, for their sexual pleasure, young people with few resources and a dream – the dream of securing a successful career in fashion or entertainment,” Peace said.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace speaks during a press conference Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

“To anyone who thinks they can exploit others by using the so-called casting couch system – this case should serve as a warning,” Peace added. “Prepare to trade that couch for a bed in federal prison.”

Prosecutors have accused Jeffries of using his CEO status to traffic men for both his and Smith's sexual pleasure and Jacobson's role as their recruiter would see him forcing men into sexual “tryouts”.

Following Jeffries's approval, the men would be sent to the couple's sex parties where they would be "pressured to consume alcohol, Viagra, and muscle relaxants". Additionally, it's also been alleged that Jeffries and Smith would either direct other people to or personally "injected men with an erection-inducing substance" themselves.

Between paying Jacobson’s salary, hiring staff for sex parties, renting hotels and paying for flights, it's thought Jeffries and Smith "spent millions of dollars on a massive infrastructure to support this operation and maintain its secrecy".

This federal investigation comes after a BBC investigation last year where eight men came forward with their accounts of being recruited and exploited by the former Abercrombie & Fitch boss, and Smith and recruited by Jacobson.

After victims filed a civil suit last year, a federal investigation was launched in January 2024.

Jeffries and Smith, through their lawyers, have previously denied any wrongdoing. Jeffries' lawyer told the BBC on Tuesday (October 22) that they would "respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed."

Meanwhile Jacobson in a statement through his lawyer previously told the BBC he took offence at the suggestion of "any coercive, deceptive or forceful behaviour on my part" and had "no knowledge of any such conduct by others".

Since their arrest, Jeffries was released on a $10m (£7.7m) bond, Jacobson was released on a $500,000 bond, and Smith was detained. The three will be arraigned on Friday (October 26).

Pace also urged anyone with information about this case, including anyone who was a victim of the defendant’s alleged crimes to contact the FBI.

A&F has hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of what the BBC investigation found, and the brand's current leaders and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of Jeffries’ sexual misconduct, AP reported.

“For close to a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today,” the company said. “We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”

