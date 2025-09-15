Netflix's Adolescence has made history in many ways (including securing eight Emmy awards), but now fans are even more amazed after discovering the innovative way the show was filmed.

In a Q&A on Netflix's X/Twitter account earlier this year, the streaming platform revealed that each episode was actually shot in one take, a signature style of director Philip Barantini.

When one viewer expressed their scepticism about the single shots, Netflix responded: "They absolutely did! If you can’t see the joins, it’s because there aren’t any. Each episode was genuinely filmed in real-time in one continuous shot. We promise!"

They also shared that the filming of each episode was filmed "a lot more" than once.

The production initially set out the film "each episode in full 10 times" throughout the day across five days, however, "a few attempts had to be abandoned and restarted, so some episodes had many more than 10 takes."

Actors simply carried on if they messed up their lines, though it depended on the "size of the mistake" which sometimes meant "takes were completely abandoned."

The show, starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and breakout star Owen Cooper, follows the story of a 13-year-old accused of murdering a classmate.

"I read an article about a young boy stabbing a young girl," Graham said during a conversation with The Independent. "And then maybe a couple of months later, on the news there was [another] young boy who'd stabbed a young girl, and if I'm really honest with you, they hurt my heart."

He went on to encourage parents to be "mindful" of outside influences on their children.

"It's just being mindful of the fact that not only we parent our children, and not only the school educates our children," he said. "But also there's influences that we have no idea of that are having profound effects on our young culture, profound effects, positive and extremely negative. So it’s having a look at that and seeing that we’re all accountable."

This article was published on 19 March 2025 and has since been updated

