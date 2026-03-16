It was the Oscars last night, and aside from all the winners and acolades, there was one particular moment during the ceremony that viewers particularly loved seeing.

This came when Rei Ami, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna took to the stage to perform their song 'Golden' from KPop Demon Hunters- the track won the award for best original song, while the film also won best animated feature.

During their performance, a sea of lights swayed in the audience, as in true K-pop fashion, everyone was given a lightstick to wave as the trio sang.

In K-pop, each group typically has their very own lightstick, which fans often bring to concerts. The sticks are Bluetooth connected, meaning the lights can be synchronised for light displays at the shows and are seen as a symbol of identity, connection and community.





That sense of connection was on full display as viewers took to social media to react to the wholesome moment from the night, and also couldn't quite believe they were seeing A-list actors with lightsticks.

"The room full of Academy Award-nominated people holding up light sticks IM CRYINGGG," one person said.









A second person posted, "Girl, they turned the Oscars into a K-pop concert LET ME IN."













"The concept of giving Leonardo DiCaprio a K-pop lightstick on Oscars night," a third person wrote.









A fifth person replied, "Me when I saw it in Steven Spielberg’s hands."





"The Kpopification of the Oscars goes hard cause what do you mean Leonardo DiCaprio has a lightstick in his hand i’m crying," someone else reacted.





Another person responded, "I want to meet the person who had to tell Steven Spielberg he has to hold up a glow stick."













"Imagining Stellan Skarsgård holding a kpop light stick," one user shared.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Oscars 2026: Every record broken on the night, from Jessie Buckley's Best Actress win to Best Casting, and What's in the Oscars goodie bag 2026?

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