Another day, and yet another instance of Donald Trump lashing out at a female reporter.

The president was on Air Force One, headed to Joint Base Andrews on March 15, where a press huddle took place.

At one point, an ABC reporter questioned Trump on whether he believed it was “appropriate” for his political action committee (PAC) to send a fundraising email that featured an official photo of him at the dignified transfer ceremony of six service members recently killed in his Iran war, and noted there has been criticism surrounding this.

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"I do," Trump replied, but then added, "I didn't see it" before going off on a tangent about how "...there's nobody that's better to the military than me," and to "Look at the poll numbers. There's nobody that's ever been higher as a president than me with the military."

He then asked the reporter which media outlet she was with, to which she informed him she was with ABC News, causing Trump to slam the news organisation.

"One of the worst, most fake, most corrupt comment on the You know what? ABC News. I think it's maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they're terrible," he said.

"Can you give a comment on the dead soldiers?" the reporter persisted.

"Okay, I don't want any more from ABC right here at home," Trump added before moving on to answer another question from a different reporter.

This comes just days after another female reporter was insulted by Trump after debunking his 'rigged election' claim to his face, and the president previously made headlines in November last year for his “quiet, piggy” remark to a female reporter, sparking criticism at the time.

In response, the White House claimed the reporter had “behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way."

“If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take [it],” the official White House response stated, as reported by The Independent.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Trump’s seven word statement on Iran war leaves people in disbelief, and Trump is now being accused of 'begging' countries to help US with Iran.

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