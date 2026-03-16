Was Rihanna at the Oscars? Viral 'pregnant' red carpet photo explained

The Oscars has had its 2026 run for another year, full of memorable moments, historic records and powerful displays of advocacy that will keep fans talking for days.

But one question quickly caught attention online: was Rihanna actually there?

Fans sure think so, thanks to a series of photos making the rounds online.

One post on X/Twitter, amassing nearly two million views, appeared to show the 'Diamonds' singer on the red carpet – pregnant and radiant in a custom brown Alaïa ensemble, featuring a turtleneck bodysuit, leather bra and long leather skirt. The viral post, simply captioned "Oscars", sparked a frenzy.

Another tweet from the same night, racking up 2.3 million views, read: "Rihanna has arrived at the 2026 #Oscars."

Getty Images

Except… she wasn’t. Yet again, the internet got ahead of the verified facts

No, Rihanna did not attend the 2026 ceremony. And no, she is not pregnant.

The viral images actually date back to the 2023 Oscars. The very same night, she performed her Oscar-nominated song 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Other Best Original Song 2023 nominees included Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR, and ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman. In the end, it was ‘Naatu Naatu’ that claimed the award.

At the time, Rihanna was expecting her second child, Riot Rose Mayers, born on 1 August 2023 with A$AP Rocky. The couple are now parents to three children: RZA, Riot and Rocki.

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