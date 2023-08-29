Ryanair passengers argue with staff after being stranded on Spanish island

Ryanair passengers were left stranded in Gran Canaria yesterday thanks to air traffic issues.

Passengers were pictured arguing with airport staff after many flights were cancelled and they were stuck while trying to get home after the bank holiday weekend.

One said they'd been given the advice to book alternate travel with another airline and then claim the money back from Ryanair, but argued that "you will not get that money back, I promise you".

He told people to "stay" in the area and demand Ryanair fly them home, and blamed them for the fault.

It comes after some flights were cancelled and others struck with severe delays because of a widespread technical fault.

People are stuck in the UK and abroad after National Air Traffic Services limited the number of planes landing.

Airlines and airports warned there were still "significant delays" despite the issue being fixed within hours.

Ryanair said it had been forced to delay or cancel some flights.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper advised "passengers should contact their airline for up-to-date flight information" and said he would encourage passengers to read the UK Civil Aviation Authority guidance to be aware of their rights when flights are delayed or cancelled.

