Aldi launches sports bursary to help support local clubs

New research has revealed that despite having a summer filled with on-screen sports, it's not translating to local sporting communities.

While almost a third (31 per cent) of Brits are participating in local sports clubs, over a quarter believe there simply aren't enough coaches to deal with the capacity of people eager to sign up. Many participants admitted that they are in desperate need of funding to operate efficiently.

Major sporting events such as the Olympics and Euros typically inspire the nation to get up off the sofa and participate in sport or leisure activities, but Aldi's research suggested that for one in three, their local club has been forced to shut down in recent years.

To tackle the real gap in local sporting opportunities, the supermarket has launched a Sports Bursary with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to provide much-needed coaching and funding to local teams, schools and clubs up and down the country.

The 10 winning sports groups will be selected by an Aldi panel and athletes from Team GB and ParalympicsGB. They will receive a coaching session at their club, led by one of the athletes to inspire the next generation. To top it off, they will also get a cash prize of £1,500 to buy bespoke equipment and facilities, and Aldi vouchers, which can be used to purchase products.

To apply, all people need to do is send the following details to aldisportsbursary@clarioncomms.co.uk:

Name

Age (person entering must be over 18)

Name of group leader

Number of people in the group

Your position and role in the group

Location of the group

How long the group has been running for

Website URL (if applicable)

Social handles (if applicable)

200 words detailing why your group will benefit from the prize

"I am honoured to be spearheading the Aldi Sports Bursary initiative to get the necessary funding and joy back into local sports clubs and schools," Max Whitlock, Team GB gymnast and three-time Olympic Champion said. "I know how much I valued my time spent at my local sports club in Hemel Hempstead when I was younger, and how having a positive space available to me really helped not only my physical wellbeing but my mental health too.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, added: "By launching the Aldi Sports Bursary we can guarantee multiple community sports clubs and schools are supported with funding and equipment that they so desperately need and deserve. Not to mention the fantastic opportunity to have a coaching session with an Olympic athlete! We hope that with the right products and coaching, we’re supporting the growth of our future Team GB and ParalympicGB athletes."

Further details and terms and conditions can be found here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.