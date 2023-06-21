Andrew Tate says he has been 'attacked' in first public interview since charges

Andrew Tate has claimed that he’s been “attacked” in his first public interview since he was charged with rape and human trafficking charges.

The controversial influencer also said that the mainstream media spread “lies” about him while speaking to assembled reporters outside of court.

The indictment claims that the four defendants formed an organised crime group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, as well as other countries including the US and the UK.

The case names seven alleged victims who claim to have been recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage. Alleged victims were then taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania and intimidated and controlled as well as forced to take part in pornography. One defendant is also accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Tate has denied the allegations against him since he was arrested in December 2022.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since being charged, Tate said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all the supporters we have around the world, regardless of what the mainstream media keeps saying and the lies they try and purport.

“We get tens of thousands of messages from people every single day. They understand that we’re not the first affluent, wealthy men who have been attacked. In our situation unfortunately it happens quite often.”

He added: “I want to thank the whole world for all the support we get. I also want to give a very special thanks to Romania and the Romanian people. The number of Romanian people who send me messages of support is absolutely fantastic. This is my home. I love this country. I’m going to stay here regardless, no matter what.”

Tate went on to say: “I look forward to being found innocent in the end of everything. So, thank you all so much and we’ll speak again soon. Thank you.”

It’s the first time he’s spoken since Tate took to Twitter issuing a 'warning' to men.

Tate wrote on Twitter: "Men. This isn't about me. This isn't about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it's me. Tomorrow it's you. Nobody is safe from these lies."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.