Andrew Tate issues 'warning' for men after rape indictment

In response to the news that controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been charged with rape and human trafficking charges, Tate took to Twitter issuing a 'warning' to men.

Tate wrote on Twitter: "Men. This isn't about me. This isn't about whether you like me or not. This is about all of us. Today it's me. Tomorrow it's you. Nobody is safe from these lies."

The Tweet is accompanied by a video that is over 6 minutes long and contains footage from news reports about various accusations of rape and assault made on men in recent years such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Johnny Depp.

In April 2017, Ronaldo was being investigated by the Las Vegas Police Department for an allegation that he had raped a woman in 2009.

Documents, confirmed by the footballer's lawyers, state he had paid the woman $375,000 in a non-disclosure settlement. He repeatedly denied the accusations, and the case was dropped after the rape could not "be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

In 2022, the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial took over the media and resulted in an onslaught of threats towards Heard, who had written an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that discussed the backlash she faced after alleging that Depp had domestically abused her.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was eventually determined by the jury that Depp had been defamed by Heard and that he would be awarded $15 million in compensatory damages.

Other cases mentioned include a rape allegation made against footballer Neymar and finally, the video details the accusations made towards Tate and his brother Tristan as well as two other associates.

The video includes a woman saying that Andrew would "Never do anything like this. He is not a human trafficker."

"There are no victims in this situation," says another woman.

The indictment claims that the four defendants formed an organised crime group in 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, as well as other countries including the US and the UK.

The case names seven alleged victims who claim to have been recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage.

Alleged victims were then taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania and intimidated and controlled as well as forced to take part in pornography.

One defendant is also accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022.

Many have mocked Andrew Tate's attempt to frame himself as a victim.

Tate has denied the allegations against him since he was arrested in December 2022.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.