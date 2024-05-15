Influencer whose flash stunt shut down New York to Dublin portal breaks silence

An influencer who managed to shut down the New York to Dublin portal with her flashing stunt has spoken out, calling those offended by her actions "boring."

Ava Louise (@realavalouiise) - an OnlyFans model who previously made headlines back in 2020 when she filmed herself licking an airplane toilet seat in a "coronavirus challenge" - managed to get the 24hr installation temporarily closed after lifting her top up in front of the camera in New York which stunned onlookers on the other side in Dublin.

“I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes," the 25-year-old explained in a video posted on her social media.

According to Ava, everyone on the New York side who watched her pull the stunt thought it was "really funny," she exclusively told The Sunas she shared how the public reacted.

“Everyone on the New York City side really loved it, everyone on the Dublin side were pulling out their phones and filming it. Everyone had a smile on their face, they seemed to be really enjoying it," Ava said.

“As I’m putting my top back on, a guy wearing a ­security jacket and this woman who apparently works for the installation started approaching the portal and put a rope around it. So I ran away."

Ava's boyfriend stuck around to ask security what was happening, to which he discovered the portal was shut down by a flip of a switch as the screen "went completely black.”

“A lot of people are mad but that’s because they are boring and they have probably not seen a nice pair of boobs before.

Ava noted this as she argued that a lot of people who feel like I saved New York City from Dublin’s debauchery."

"They think I’m a hero because they really didn’t like the portal and they were quite offended by all the things people in Dublin were doing.

To the same publication, the self-proclaimed “New Jersey trash” added: “They showed us the Twin ­Towers so I showed my twin set.”

Since posting her video about getting the portal stunt down due to her antics, people in the comments section have criticised her for "ruining it for everyone."

One person said: "I was supposed to meet my best friend in Dublin there today."

"Why you gotta ruin it for everyone," another person wrote.

A third person added: "You should be charged and jailed for indecent exposure."

"Literally can’t have anything nice ever," a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "As soon as I heard about these portals I just knew it was a matter of time before someone did this."

The futuristic "portal" created by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gyly became operational on May 8 and links the two cities which are over 3,000 miles apart.

The Irish side of the portal can be found on O'Connell Street in the country's capital, while the New York side is located on Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street, next to the famed Flatiron Building.

Since it opened the portal has already had its fair share of drama from the Irish side, from a woman being arrested, to pornography being shown, and someone showing images of New York's Twin Towers during the 9/11 attacks.

Dublin City Council said in a statement that "technical solutions" are being explored by the creative team behind the installation following the recent stunt.

"The team behind the Portal art sculpture, Portals.org, has been investigating possible technical solutions to inappropriate behaviour by a small minority of people in front of the portal.

"Unfortunately the preferred solution, which would have involved blurring, was not satisfactory.

"As a result the portal will be switched off at 10pm tonight and the team at Portals.org have told us they expect it will be switched back on later this week."

It added: "We are delighted by how many people have been enjoying the Portal since it was launched last week.

"It has become a global phenomenon and it is important to note that the overwhelming majority of people interacting with the Dublin Portal have behaved appropriately."

