People have been left shocked after porn was shown on the portal connecting Dublin and New York City within days after it opened.

The portal connecting the two cities opened on Wednesday 8 May. The 24/7 video live-stream was intended to create wholesome connections , but it has already taken a dark turn, with people using the real-time interaction to tastelessly goad New Yorkers over the 9/11 terror attacks and with arrests being made.

It seems the crude antics have not stopped there, as more shocking scenes from the portal have seen people showing porn through it.

In a viral post on X/Twitter, one person posted a shocking picture of what was being shared with New York, via the livestream, by people in Dublin.

The image showed porn being displayed from someone’s phone, which they had presumably held up to the camera of the Dublin portal, knowing it would be beamed to the linked portal in New York City.

Captioning the post, they wrote: “Ireland wrap it up.”

In the comments, people shared their thoughts on how the inappropriate act highlights “ the reason why we can’t have nice things ”.

One person argued : “Letting New Yorkers have more class than you is not an accomplishment.”

Someone else said : “Irish women at the portal: Irish dancing and making hearts with their hands.

“Irish men: 911, porn and mooning.”

Another suggested : “If this portal stays there for more than a month, it would be a miracle.”

“Literally who thought it’d be a good idea to do this with the Irish. A portal into the Irish mind is the scariest thing I can imagine,” one X/Twitter user said .

