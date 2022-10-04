Do you have "gorgeous hands"? Can you understand a little bit of Greek and Latin? Do you fancy enjoying regular manicures and some nice food and drink?

If you answered "yes" to those three questions then there was a perfect job advertised for you, but the position has been quickly filled.

A new London restaurant, which is set to open later this year, Bacchanalia has hired what they claim is "London's first grape feeder".

Applicants who applied to the competitive position had to prove they had the above criteria and in return, they will get manicures, presumably to keep their gorgeous hands in nick, and will get to enjoy the restaurant's munch as well.

When indy100 contacted the restaurant to find out more, we received an automated response informing us the position had "sadly been filled" so we immediately stopped filing our nails and threw away our moisturiser, distraught.

But anyway, the restaurant is the latest project from Richard Caring who also owns The Ivy and Sexy Fish (so we doubt Jess Glynne will be rushing to make a reservation).

It is expected to feature statues inspired by Ancient Greece and is said to be named after the festival of “sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll”- Bacchanalia, according to the Evening Standard.

So if you fancy popping out to eat and having someone with absolutely cracking paws drop fruit into your mouth, you know where to go.

Let's just hope they wash them first.

