TikTok star Beandri Booysen dies aged 19 from terminal genetic condition Progeria

Beloved TikTok star Beandri Booysen has died at the age of 19.

The social media figure had an extremely rare and progressive genetic syndrome called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome which causes children to age rapidly. It’s also known as Progeria and children who are diagnosed with it generally appear healthy at birth, however during the first year symptoms such as slowed growth, and the loss of fat tissue and hair loss begin to appear.

The average life expectancy for someone with Progeria is 14.5 years.

Booysen, from South Africa, was the last known survivor in that region with Progeria. She underwent heart surgery in October. The syndrome caused her heart to stop which led to her death on Wednesday, 18 December.

Her mother Bea Booysen shared the news of her daughter’s death on TikTok, where she had accumulated 278,000 followers.

She also shared a lengthy statement on Facebook in which she paid tribute to her daughter.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri Booysen, one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspiring young women. Beandri was not only known for her vibrant personality and infectious laugh but also as the last surviving individual in South Africa living with Progeria.

“Despite the challenges she faced, Beandri radiated hope and joy. She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs, using her unique spirit to inspire thousands of people worldwide.”

Followers shared their condolences in the comments. "RIP beautiful Beandrie fly high with the Angels," said one fan.

"RIP Beandri you were born an angel now you received your wings," another follower posted.

A third shared: "rest in peace beautiful girl."

And a fourth added: "My love and prayers for the family. Beandri you are an inspiration to all."

