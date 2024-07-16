Tributes for Bella Brave after TikTok star dies aged 10

Tributes have been paid online after the family of 10-year-old TikTok star Bella Brave confirmed that she had died as the result of rare health conditions.

Bella’s family shared her experiences during her life with her seven million followers on the platform.

They confirmed that she had died on July 15, having been placed in a medically induced coma following complications from a lung infection.

Her mother, Kyla Thomson, confirmed Bella's death, writing in an Instagram post: "Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold.

“Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts."





Thompson also posted a clip of Bella dancing to a song from The Greatest Showman, writing: "Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave.

"Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy."



@kylact Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy. 🧸 #bellabrave

Tributes have been paid on social media for Bella since the sad news was announced.

























Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings