With the sad news of Bernard Cribbins' passing, it's the perfect time to look back at one of the moments that defined his talent - and the Doctor Who scene turned into one of the most popular GIFs on social media.
The painful crying scene shows Cribbins (who plays Donna's grandfather, Wilfred Mott) having his final visit from the Doctor, after Donna's memory is wiped.
The Doctor handed over a winning lottery ticket as a wedding present for Donna, as Wilfred tearily said goodbye, in a moment dubbed one of TV's finest.
