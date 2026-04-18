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Bespoke style: Hundreds of dapper cyclist don tweed for city ride

Bespoke style: Hundreds of dapper cyclist don tweed for city ride
Cyclists at the annual Tweed Run (Jeff Moore/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Hundreds of cyclists have travelled through London clad in tweed.

A small group of friends started the annual Tweed Run in 2008, and the event has grown with around 800 people riding across the capital in their finest woolly weaves.

A woman in a tweed cape(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A cyclist at the Tweed Run(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A cyclist poses for a photo with her dog(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Riders waiting at a junction(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

The starting bell rang at 10am on Saturday in Northampton Road, Clerkenwell, east London, with cyclists making their way to the finish line at St Pancras Gardens near King’s Cross, north London.

The 10 to 12-mile (16 to 19km) route includes a tea stop at St George’s Gardens near Russell Square, lunch at Lincoln’s Inn Fields near Holborn, and takes the check-clad peloton along Savile Row, the street famed for clothes tailoring.

Cyclists wearing Union flag blazers riding Penny Farthings (Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A Dalmatian enjoys the ride from a trailer(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A woman affixing a race number to a tweed coat(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

A man in a tweed cap with models of tweed cyclists on the side(Jeff Moore/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jeff Moore

Wardrobe recommendations from the organisers, Bourne & Hollingsworth, included: woollen plus fours, Harris Tweed jackets, cravats, ties, cycling skirts and capes – and a hip flask for refreshments – with prizes awarded to best-dressed man and woman.

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