Horror and anime named as biggest Tinder dating trends of 2023

Tinder has released a hotly anticipated dating trends round-up for 2023 and a forecast of what to expect next year.

Now we've all recovered from our Spotify Wrapped, attention has turned to a year in dating and how the past 12 months have been dominated by main character energy.

As most singletons know, the famed app allows people to list their interests and favourite artists, along with personality types and relationship goals.

Anime fans are in for a treat, as they came out on top for the most attractive interest, followed by cheerleading, pilates, cooking biryani and being an LGBTQ+ Ally.

When it came to interests on the rise, watching horror movies and listening to hip-hop music were among those to look out for in 2024.

Tinder also made a revelation that people are no longer fixated on finding The One, and taking the pressure off with N.A.T.O dating, 'Not Attached To an Outcome' and essentially enjoying the process of getting to know new people.

The dating experts also witnessed a 5.5 times increase in 'dating for the plot,' with such statements proudly displayed in many profiles over the year.

Once again, Taylor Swift took the crown for the most popular Spotify artist by Tinder users in the US. It comes after the star was hailed one of the most powerful women in the world by Forbes.

Morgan Wallen, The Weekend, SZA and Zach Bryan followed suit.

"It’s so exciting to see the data at Tinder shows that 69 per cent of Gen Z want to challenge conventional dating and relationship norms. This year in particular marked a major shift where the journey is more important than the outcome," Melissa Hobley, chief marketing oﬃcer at Tinder said.

"This new generation of daters is showing us what it means to date for the possibilities, freeing themselves from traditional expectations, allowing them to write their own, worthwhile stories."

