14 of the best Spotify Wrapped 2023 memes

It's that time of year again, and Spotify Wrapped is all over our timelines.

After 12 months of listening, people's (often questionable) music tastes are out in the open for everyone to see.

Since first launching in 2017 it's become one of the most talked about things on the internet, with everyone getting a chance to show off how eclectic their listening has been over the past year.

But as well as all the serious posts from earnest music lovers, there are plenty of hilarious spoof takes doing the rounds too as Spotify Wrapped gets the meme treatment.

These are the funniest takes we've seen so far.

















































It's been revealed that in the UK, the most streamed artists were Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd.

Arctic Monkeys were fourth, while Ed Sheeran was fifth. Some of the most popular songs were 'Sprinter' by Dave, 'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus and 'Kill Bill' by SZA.













Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel