Taylor Swift named as one of the 'most powerful women in the world'

Taylor Swift has been declared as one of the most powerful women in the world by Forbes.

The 33-year-old pop star has been ranked 5th in the list for this year, making it Swift's highest position on the chart to date as well as being the highest-ranked musician on the list.

Only politicians proceed ahead of Swift on the list, and these include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen taking the top spot, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in second, United States Vice President Kamala Harris in third and while No.4 is Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

“As ever, the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence,” wrote the publication.

“Media mentions and social reach were analyzed for all. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world.”

Forbes recently reported that Swift is now officially a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $1.1bn - this includes $500 million from royalties and touring, $500 million from her music catalogue, while she also has $125 million worth in real estate.

There's no denying 2023 has been a stratospheric year for Swift who has just been named TIME's Person of the Year for 2023, after her recording-breaking Eras Tour, concert film as well as the release of her re-recordings of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).





Meanwhile, the publication also noted how Swift “make the ranks solely based on her songs and performances," and is the first musician to do so.

Elsewhere, Beyoncé rose 44 places in this year's ranking from No.80 to No.34 after having a tremendous year with her Renaissance World Tour and concert film, her fashion collaboration with Balmain as well and the 42-year-old breaking records as most awarded artist in Grammy's history.

Rihanna placed at No.74, with her net worth exceeding that of Swift and Beyoncé at $1.4 bn for her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty companies and also headlined as the act for the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this year too.

