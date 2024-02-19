Scared billionaires are 'starting to build apocalypse bunkers'

Billionaires are starting to use their wealth to build huge underground bunkers as “Bible prophecy” comes true.

The claim was made by podcaster Christina Randall, who has suggested that some of the wealthiest people in the world are building doomsday bunkers, as predicated in the Bible. She suggested around 15 doomsday shelters are being constructed around the world.

Randall claimed Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg is the latest after he purchased a $187 million 1,600-acre plot of land in Hawaii.

Being constructed underneath the Koolau Ranch is a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker, that is thought to be finished with a giant metal concrete-filled door similar to one on a nuclear bomb shelter, as well as its own energy and food supply.

She said: “It is definitely very interesting that they’re choosing to build something that sounds like it could be fully self-sustaining, especially if something catastrophic happened to the world and it was no longer habitable”

“Why not just build a regular old mansion or some kind of commercial facility that could generate Zuckerberg even more money?”

“This building is definitely not cheap, it is estimated to cost over $270 million and it looks like this is going to be the largest private personal construction project in human history. We're talking about over a quarter of a billion dollars,” she added.

Randall also referenced a false nuclear alarm that was accidentally issued in Hawaii in 2018. When the alert sounded, all radio, television and mobile networks were interrupted to warn of an incoming North Korean missile.

She pointed to how people reacted as a potential explainer for the sudden bunker constructions among the super-rich.

“There were people that that were putting their children in holes and they didn't know what to do. And then there were some people that got their lawn chairs and just sat out front because they thought, ‘How can we hide from this?’” she explained.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings