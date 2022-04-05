A big bunch of biscuits fell off a lorry and caused road closures in Derbyshire.

The McVities treats were crumbled all over Ilkeston Road in Sandiacre, at just before 16:00 BST, police said on Twitter.

They wrote: "Please bare with us this evening whilst we try and ‘digest’ this issue….

"A lorry load of @McVities finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction!"

It looked like those that fell on the road included ginger nuts and bourbons.

The police then said vehicles from car recovery company Crouch Recovery turned up to help sort out the issue.

While the incident may have sparked irritation for those dealing with it and people wishing to drive down the road, it also gave people on social media a good laugh.

One person wrote: "Oh crumbs! that takes the biscuit!"

Another said: "Apparently the fire brigade filled their tenders with Tetley tea and are on their way."

And a third wrote: "Drove past earlier with a cup of tea, got done for dunk driving."





Classic British humour.

