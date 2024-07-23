Bistro that has ‘lit up community’ named Britain’s best local restaurant

A French bistro in Leeds that has “lit up the community” has been named Britain’s best local restaurant by review bible The Good Food Guide.

Bavette in Horsforth, Leeds, beat off competition from across the country to take the prestigious title for 2024, with judges describing it as “the model of a perfect local restaurant”.

Owned by Sandy Jarvis and Clement Cousin, Bavette has only been open since February this year, but impressed the guide’s anonymous inspectors with its “natural ease and warmth of hospitality” and its menu of “authentic, beautifully executed French classics”.

Judges said: “The consensus is that it has raised the game in this corner of Leeds and beyond, presenting the model of the perfect local restaurant. An impressive win and one that is richly deserved.”

The way they’ve brought (the restaurant) to life – excellent bistro cooking, an adventurous, engaging wine list, and the energy and warmth of the team – make it irresistible Chloe Hamilton, The Good Food Guide

Chloe Hamilton, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said: “With Sandy and Clement’s backgrounds in some of London’s top establishments – Terroirs, where they met, is a strong influence – opening a restaurant together in an outer suburb of Leeds looked great on paper.

“But the way they’ve brought it to life – excellent bistro cooking, an adventurous, engaging wine list (including bottles from Clement’s family of organic winemakers in the Loire), and the energy and warmth of the team – make it irresistible.

“They’ve had first birthday parties and 90th birthday parties here. It has lit up the community.”

Mr Jarvis and Mr Cousin said: “We are completely gobsmacked about winning the Best Local Restaurant Award. To be included in the top 100 in our first few months would have been a great achievement, but to be the overall winners is such a huge honour and testament to all the hard work of the team since day one, so this is for them.

“Our sign above the door says ‘a neighbourhood bistro’ and being a great local restaurant is everything we wanted Bavette to be. Thank you to everyone who has come through our doors over the past five months, you’ve made Bavette what it is.”

Bavette owners Sandy Jarvis and Clement Cousin said they were ‘gobsmacked’ to win the Best Local Restaurant Award (Oliver Lawson/PA)

Overall, the guide said French food was “still fabulous” and “Britain’s real appetite is for simple dining”.

Other restaurants with a French flavour which made it to the awards shortlist included L’Hexagon in Norwich, and Paulette, Josephine and Les 2 Garçons, all in London.

The regional winners of The Good Food Guide’s Best Local Restaurants 2024 are:

Central and East of England: Greyhound Inn – Pettistree

London: Mambow – Clapton

North East England: Bavette – Leeds (Overall winner)

North West England: Cibus – Levenshulme

Scotland: Fin & Grape – Edinburgh

South East England: Med – Brighton

South West England: North Street Kitchen – Fowey

Wales: Inn at the Sticks – Llansteffan