US president Donald Trump has struggled with discretion in the past – such as when Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, handed him a note about a Gaza deal back in October and quietly muttered something into his boss’ ear, only for Trump to decide to share it with the room.

And now, the Republican has once again read a note from Rubio out loud when it was likely meant to be private – this time while meeting with oil company executives in the White House.

While Trump was speaking, Rubio slipped him the letter, which prompted the POTUS to announce: “Marco just gave me a note: ‘Go back to Chevron.’ They want to discuss something.

"Go ahead, I’m going back to Chevron. Thank you, Marco.”

Chevron Corporation being an oil and gas company, to be clear.

The awkward moment has since prompted quite a reaction on X/Twitter:

Republicans Against Trump commented, “25th Amendment now”, referencing the part of the US Constitution relating to a president’s fitness to serve:

Another social media user pointed out the possible reaction had this happened to Joe Biden:

A third captured the look on Rubio’s face when Trump shared his message:

And an account named Polling USA shared the infamous image of President George W Bush being informed about the 9/11 attack while in a room of schoolchildren and commented: “Trump definitely would have gone ‘they just hit the second tower children, they just hit the second tower”:

It’s not the only moment during the meeting with oil companies which raised eyebrows online, as he also paused the discussions to get up out of his seat and admire the view of the White House ballroom – yes, really.

