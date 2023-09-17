Footage of Sir Bob Geldof’s Russell Brand putdown in 2006 resurfaces in Dispatches doc

Footage of Sir Bob Geldof calling Russell Brand a "c***" at the 2006 NME has resurfaced after it was included in Channel 4's Dispatches programme about the comedian.

Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four women between 2006 and 2013. Accusations that he "seriously refutes".

Geldof walks up to the lectern after Brand purposely mispronounces his last name, saying: "Of course the winner is Live Aid so please welcome to the stage Sir Bobby Gandalf." Whilst Brand stands off to the side, Geldof says into the microphone "Russell Brand, what a c***". His remark is met with whoops and laughs from the audience, although Brand doesn't seem to find it as funny, looking annoyed as the two exchange a tense look.

After Geldof made his acceptance speech, Brand went back to the centre of the stage, and took one last jibe at Geldof, saying: "Bob Geldof there, obviously an amazing man to whom we have a lot to be grateful - not him calling me a c*** of course. Really it's no surprise he's such an expert on famine he has, after all, been dining out on 'I Don't Like Mondays' for 30 years."

In a video uploaded to the comedian's social media platforms on Friday night (September 15) before the allegations were made public, Brand said he "absolutely refute[s]" the claims made towards him. He told viewers that all relationships he had were "absolutely always consensual".

Meanwhile, comedian Daniel Sloss is being praised by viewers after he spoke out against Russell Brand in a joint investigation from Channel 4 and The Times.

