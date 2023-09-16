Russell Brand denies 'very serious allegations' in YouTube video

Russell Brand has denied "very serious allegations" made towards him in a two minute YouTube video uploaded to his channel on Friday night (September 15).

The comedian told viewers he "absolutely refute[s]" the allegations made towards him ahead of two media outlets apparently planning to reveal claims made against Brand. As well as saying that whilst he was "very promiscuous" during the past, he added that the relationships were "always consensual".

The video titled "So, This Is Happening", has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, and starts with Brand, 48, saying: "Now, this isn't the usual type of video we make on this channel where we critique, attack and undermine the news in all its corruption because in this story, I am the news."

He goes on to say that he has received "two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email." One allegedly coming from a "mainstream media TV company" and the other "from a newspaper". He went on to describe the allegations put against him as "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

"These allegations pertain to the time I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies," he says. "And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous, now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual, I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now as well now.

"And to see that transparency metastasised into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?" Brand asks viewers. He also went on to suggest that this was a "co-ordinated media attack".

Speaking to his viewers, he says: "I'm aware that you guys have been saying in the comments for a while 'watch out, Russell. They're coming for you, you're getting too close to the truth, Russell Brand did not kill himself'."

Brand then continues to suggest there is an agenda set-out against him: "I know that a year ago there was a spate of articles - Russell Brand's a conspiracy theorist, Russell Brand's right wing. I'm aware of news media making phone calls, sending letters to people I know for ages and ages.

"It's being clear to me, or at least it feels to me like there's a serious and concerted agenda to control these kind of spaces and these kind of voices. And I mean, my voice along with your voice."

Brand then goes on to repeat that he "seriously refutes these very, very serious criminal allegations".

So, This Is Happening www.youtube.com

Near the end of the short video, Brand then claims that "there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack."

"Now, I don't wanna get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they're working very closely together. We are obviously going to look into this matter 'cause it's very, very serious. In the meantime, I want you to stay close, stay awake, but more important than any of that, if you can, please stay free," Brand says at the end.

Brand did not name the two media outlets that have raised the allegations.

