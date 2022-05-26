The heroic off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent who killed Salvador Ramos - the Uvalde, Texas gunman responsible for the heartache at Robb Elementary School - has shown just how close he was to being killed.

In a report from Fox News, the agent - who is a member of the CBP’s elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit ( BORTAC) – was wearing a cap when he rushed into Robb Elementary School amid the violence.

The photo showed a significant gash along the mesh section on top of the black-and-white cap he was wearing as the bullet grazed his head.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hero border agent's cap shows just how close he was to being killed in Texas massacre Customs and Border Patrol

The officer exchanged rounds with Ramos, who was barricaded inside a fourth-grade classroom, but the agent was able to kill the gunman before he could cause more destruction.

The agent is a part of CBP’s Del Rio sector, which covers Uvalde, and was trained similarly to US special forces.

NBC also reported that BORTAC agents learn how to handle terror threats abroad as well as other forms of havoc, such as riots at ICE detention facilities

“US Border Patrol Agents responded to a law enforcement request for assistance re an active shooter situation inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Upon entering the building, agents & other law enforcement officers faced gunfire from the subject, who was barricaded inside,” wrote Marsha Espinosa, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary of public affairs, in a tweet.

She added in a subsequent tweet: “At least one Border Patrol Agent was wounded by the shooter during the exchange of gunfire. On-and-off duty Border Patrol Agents arrived on the scene to assist with transferring students safely to their families and providing medical support.”

In the elementary school murder, 19 people, 18 of which were children, died after Ramos used two assault rifles to shoot into the school.

The shooting has become the deadliest at a US elementary school since the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in which 20 children and six adults were killed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.