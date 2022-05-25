At least 19 children and two adults have been reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The latest mass killing comes just days after a gunman opened fire on live-stream in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Eva Mireles, a 44-year-old teacher, has been identified by her family as one of the two adults killed.

Three of the 19 children have also been named so far: eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia and Xavier Javier Lopez, 10. The Washington Post also named Jose Flores, 10, as a victim of the attack.

The shooting is the deadliest at a US primary school since the infamous Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

The gunman - now dead - has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement.



President Biden later told the nation it was time to “turn this pain into action” and overhaul gun laws after the massacre.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said at the White House.

Here's what you can do to help:

1. Get your information from official news sources

At this heightened emotional time, people might share what they claim to be accurate information about what has happened.

Check the source of information, and be sure that it has come from official channels and reliable places.

Double-check that authorities have reported on what you share before posting it on social media.





2. Give blood

Emergency blood drives have been set up to support the victims.

Locals can donate blood to South Texas Blood and Tissue's emergency blood drive at the Herby Ham Activity Center Wednesday from 9am to 2pm.

"Our hearts are with the Uvalde community," South Texas Blood and Tissue said.

You can schedule an appointment here and walk-ins are also welcome.





3. Donate

GoFundMe has set up verified crowdfunding pages for people affected by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

You can find out more here.





4. Follow the advice of the authorities

The best way you can help authorities is by following their advice. If you are in the area or wish to keep updated on the investigation, follow the official social media accounts.

They frequently update with correct information and debunk false information floating around the web.

