Boris Johnson's return to Good Morning Britain after a five-year hiatus had some low moments.
He boasted about introducing free bus passes while London mayor in response to being told about a pensioner who rides the buses all day to keep warm, he claimed he was an honest person, and he refused to comment further on the Partygate scandal.
But perhaps the lowest moment of all was when we learnt that prime minister doesn't seem to know who Lorraine Kelly is.
At the end of the wide-ranging interview, Reid cut Johnson off as he was chuntering on about crime and said: "Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues you have brought up on this interview."
"Who is Lorraine?" Johnson muttered, and Reid said: "Who is Lorraine? Lorraine is a legend!"
Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Boris: \u201cWho\u2019s Lorraine?\u201d\n\nLorraine: \u201cWOW.\u201dpic.twitter.com/RUs9HGzGPC— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1651565423
Key takeaways from Johnson interview: \n\n\u25cf PM thinks 77 year old pensioner, forced to ride buses all day to keep warm, should be grateful to him for introducing freedom bus passes.\n\n\u25cf Man of the people Johnson doesn't know who Lorraine is.\n\n\u25cf He'll be avoiding Reid in futurepic.twitter.com/PwJnQTkHqw— Otto English (@Otto English) 1651566204
Boris Johnson ends excellent @susannareid100 interview by asking "who is Lorraine?" @reallorraine and there goes another 1.5 million votes...— Pippa Crerar (@Pippa Crerar) 1651564775
It was an amusing end to the interview and Kelly didn't seem too offended as she simply said: "Wow! Thank you, Susanna... a masterclass in a political interview."
But then she was a little more savage and referenced Johnson infamously hiding in a fridge to avoid being interviewed by the show in the run-up to the 2019 general election:
Lorraine Kelly on Boris Johnson agreeing to an interview with GMB for the first time in five years: "I can\u2019t believe we\u2019ve coaxed him out of the fridge. About blinking time."— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1651562467
Then she responded to the snub directly with good grace: "Why should he know who I am? I mean he's busy in the morning he wouldn't be watching us although he would learn a lot as you know," she said laughing.
Lorraine says the reaction to the PM not knowing who she is has made her morningpic.twitter.com/HrXlsMZAYv— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1651568265
"That was just so so funny," she added. "It made my morning.
"He hasn't lost votes because he doesn't know who I am."
We'll see about that!
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.