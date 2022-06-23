A dopey drug grower was trolled by cops after they spotted his cannabis plants on his window sill.

The “blatant” criminal was caught red-handed by officers on patrol in Worcester.

Cops tweeted a picture of three cannabis plants on the window sill of a house in

Crickley Drive, Warndon, on Wednesday (22/6).

Worcester Safer Neighbourhood Team, which is part of West Mercia Police, said: "Crickley Drive - Warndon Drugs warrant executed - if you’re going to be this blatant in growing cannabis don’t be surprised when we come and knock on your door."

Twitter users mocked the drug grower, while others praised the eagle-eyed cops.

John Radford said: “Even cannabis growers need to take advantage of the good weather!

“He must have thought, close the curtains and no one will see my pot plants. Oops!”

Another said: “Fair play to the police. By look of those weedy plants you’d think they’d struggle to fill a rizla!

“Maybe the officers wanted to suggest he water them more often.”

The force confirmed a man was referred to the Cranstoun Worcestershire DIVERT scheme which tries to break the cycle of repeat drug offending.

