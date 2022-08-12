The official Eurovision shortlist has been announced – and it's certainly sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds are among the seven cities shortlisted to host the 67th Eurovision contest in place of Ukraine.

They will battle it out alongside Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle and Glasgow in the next stage of the bidding process to host Eurovision 2023.



The cities were announced on Zoe Ball's BBC Two Breakfast show, joined by Scott Mills and Eurovision executive supervisor Martin Osterdahl.

Osterdahl said: "We’ve waited 25 years for Eurovision to be hosted in the UK, so very excited."

After the announcement, Mills said: "It’s huge, it’s a beast and it’s complicated as an event to put on.

"But also it’s cities who have the passion to put on a contest like this, because of time, past experience with huge international events and also being able to host a celebration of modern music.

"The next thing that happens, these cities go through to the second and final stage, they have to give a bit more detail about their plans.

"The final, final decision gets made based on what city and region scores highest against the BBC’s criteria."

Reacting to news that Birmingham is on the shortlist, city council leader Ian Ward said he is "delighted" and that the city "would love the honour of hosting".

Leader of the City of Manchester, Bev Craig, said: "Thrilled to be through to the next round of Eurovision. Manchester stands ready to host the most iconic party the UK has ever seen".

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon gushed: "It's got to be Glasgow!"

Now, the race is on.

As for what happens next?

The seven cities will now go through to the second and final stage, where they will be asked to develop their bids in more detail. The BBC will decide on the chosen city in conjunction with the EBU.



The Eurovision 2023 city is expected to be announced in autumn.

