The official Eurovision shortlist has been announced – and it's certainly sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds are among the seven cities shortlisted to host the 67th Eurovision contest in place of Ukraine.
They will battle it out alongside Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle and Glasgow in the next stage of the bidding process to host Eurovision 2023.
The cities were announced on Zoe Ball's BBC Two Breakfast show, joined by Scott Mills and Eurovision executive supervisor Martin Osterdahl.
Osterdahl said: "We’ve waited 25 years for Eurovision to be hosted in the UK, so very excited."
After the announcement, Mills said: "It’s huge, it’s a beast and it’s complicated as an event to put on.
"But also it’s cities who have the passion to put on a contest like this, because of time, past experience with huge international events and also being able to host a celebration of modern music.
"The next thing that happens, these cities go through to the second and final stage, they have to give a bit more detail about their plans.
"The final, final decision gets made based on what city and region scores highest against the BBC’s criteria."
Reacting to news that Birmingham is on the shortlist, city council leader Ian Ward said he is "delighted" and that the city "would love the honour of hosting".
Leader of the City of Manchester, Bev Craig, said: "Thrilled to be through to the next round of Eurovision. Manchester stands ready to host the most iconic party the UK has ever seen".
Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon gushed: "It's got to be Glasgow!"
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Now, the race is on.
Naturally, people turned to Twitter to express their excitement and why their city should be the chosen one:
\u201cIt\u2019s got to be Glasgow! \ud83c\udf89\n\n#Eurovision #TeamGlasgow\u201d— Nicola Sturgeon (@Nicola Sturgeon) 1660290652
\u201cThrilled to be through to the next round of Eurovision. Manchester stands ready to host the most iconic party the UK has ever seen.\u201d— Bev Craig (@Bev Craig) 1660290081
\u201cObsessed with Darlington bidding to host Eurovision. That\u2019s the kind of ambitious confidence I need to have in myself\u201d— emily (@emily) 1660152640
\u201cnewcastle is on the map to be a eurovision host city i never thought i\u2019d see the day\u201d— harry \ud83d\udcfb (@harry \ud83d\udcfb) 1660290437
\u201cOfficial: MANCHESTER has been shortlisted to hold Eurovision 2023.\n\nCome on!!! We deserve this!\u201d— Sacha Lord (@Sacha Lord) 1660290070
\u201cleeds and newcastle being short listed to hold the eurovision next year is so wild to me\u201d— char \ud83d\udc18 (@char \ud83d\udc18) 1660297178
\u201cCome on Sheffield! #Eurovision \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\u201d— Sharles\u2764\ufe0f (@Sharles\u2764\ufe0f) 1660297298
\u201cleeds is on the eurovision shortlist\u201d— sammy \ud83e\udd95\ud83e\udee7 (he/him) (@sammy \ud83e\udd95\ud83e\udee7 (he/him)) 1660297354
\u201cWe\u2019re one step closer to bringing Eurovision 2023 to Newcastle! I\u2019m beyond excited. \ud83e\udd73\ud83d\ude0d\ud83e\udd29\u201d— Councillor Alexander Hay (@Councillor Alexander Hay) 1660291137
As for what happens next?
The seven cities will now go through to the second and final stage, where they will be asked to develop their bids in more detail. The BBC will decide on the chosen city in conjunction with the EBU.
The Eurovision 2023 city is expected to be announced in autumn.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.