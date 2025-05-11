Co Antrim pupils building lasting links with Ukrainian school

A rural primary school in Northern Ireland has launched an international partnership, teaming up with a school close to the front line of the war in Ukraine.

Kilmoyle Primary School in Ballybogey, Co Antrim, has been selected to take part in the UK–Ukraine school partnerships programme, a British Council initiative funded by the Government.

The programme has connected 100 schools – 50 in the UK and 50 in Ukraine – through a shared love of reading, helping to build cultural connections, strengthen resilience and support pupils’ wellbeing.

Kilmoyle PS principal Jeff Scott said: “We’ve always been interested in international partnerships.

The arrival of Ukrainian families into our community brought real diversity and we’ve worked hard to support their integration through dedicated English language lessons and cultural inclusion Jeff Scott, Kilmoyle PS principal

“When we welcomed 14 Ukrainian pupils in May 2022, our school began to change.

“Before then, we were a small, rural, predominantly white school.

“The arrival of Ukrainian families into our community brought real diversity and we’ve worked hard to support their integration through dedicated English language lessons and cultural inclusion.”

He said that 10 Ukrainian pupils are still part of the school community.

Mr Scott added: “It’s become part of our school’s identity.

“Even now, we have two Ukrainian children in our nursery – siblings of those already enrolled – and they’ll be starting P1 this year.

“So, when this project came up it made complete sense for us. We already had the community and this was a way to deepen that connection.”

The school was one of five from Northern Ireland selected to take part.

The school is now partnered with Pershotravensk Gymnasium No 3, a school in north-east Ukraine, close to the front line of the ongoing war.

The two schools are co-delivering a project focused on the joint reading of the book Star Child.

They have weekly live video calls, which allow the children to discuss themes and share presentations about their schools and countries.

Mr Scott said: “This project opens our pupils’ eyes to the wider world. It makes global learning real – they’re not just reading about different cultures, they’re talking to children from them. That sort of personal connection builds empathy.

“Having Ukrainian pupils join a few years ago was already a powerful experience.

“Our pupils have learned to understand and empathise with others who’ve fled their homes.

This programme shows the power of schools to build real connections - even in the most challenging times Jonathan Stewart, British Council

“I think the Ukrainian children also benefit from this exposure – especially to real native English speakers who are their age. That’s a huge plus for their language learning.”

The UK-Ukraine school partnerships programme has drawn more than 750 applications from UK schools since opening in January.

Around 3,000 pupils and 100 teachers are currently involved in the programme.

Jonathan Stewart, director of the British Council Northern Ireland, said: “This programme shows the power of schools to build real connections – even in the most challenging times.

“Through books, presentations and shared experiences, pupils are building meaningful relationships that will stay with them for years to come.

“It’s a powerful reminder of the role international connections in education can play in fostering understanding and hope.”