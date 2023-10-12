New footage of camouflaged 'Bigfoot' leaves viewers 'totally convinced'

A couple on holiday claim to have captured new footage of 'Bigfoot' in the middle of the day.

Shannon and Stetson Parker were celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary in Colorado when they saw a camouflaged creature-like figure in the mountains they couldn't "really explain".

The pair told The New York Post that the figure was "at least six, seven feet or taller."

"It matched the sage in the mountains so much that he’s like camouflaged when crouching down," they said.

Despite initially being sceptical towards the creature's existence, they said they're now "convinced" since their getaway.

Shannon took to Facebook with the footage which has since been shared more than 900 times on the platform.

She explained that the sighting happened on Sunday (8 October) after taking a train ride from Durango to Silverton. Her husband saw something moving in the mountains, which Shannon suggested could be Bigfoot.

A fellow train passenger (@bt92.travels) started to film the figure, with Shannon claiming only "three or four" people out of hundreds on the train actually saw it.

"I don’t know about y’all but We Believe (sic)," she concluded.

It comes after separate sasquatch "footage" emerged earlier this year that was hailed "the best yet".

The drone footage went viral across TikTok once it was shared by popular creator The Paranormal Chic, who credited Vermont-based YouTuber Kens Karpentry.

@the_paranormal_chic What do you think, Bigfoot or Hoax? #bigfoot #bigfootisreal #bigfootsighting #sasqautch #bigfootspotted #yeti #yetitok #yowie #wildman #unitedstates #legends #mystery #unsolved #theparanormalchic #paranormal #fyp





He was reportedly "looking for a mama bear in her cubs when he encountered this unidentified creature".



As his video pans over a forest, he can be heard gasping: "What in the world? What is that?"

Inevitably, the footage divided fellow TikTokers online.

