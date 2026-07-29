BTS will not submit their music for 2027 Grammy Awards - biggest reactions

BTS have announced they will not be submitting their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Each of the seven members - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook- of the Korean pop group shared the news via Instagram in a co-ordinated post on their stories.

"We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year," a translation of the message read. "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

They added, "Thank you to the ARMY and everyone for always being with me."

BTS has been nominated for a Grammy five times, but never won.

Since 2019, all seven members of the group have been voting members of the Recording Academy.

Their first Grammy nomination came back in 2021 for their hit 'Dynamite' in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which was won by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me'.

They were then nominated again in the same category in 2022 and 2023 for 'Butter' and 'My Universe' with Coldplay.

In 2023, they were also nominated for Best Music Video for 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' and Best Album, as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.

They also became an performance staple at the Grammy's, taking to the stage in 2020, 2021, and 2022 near the end of the awards show.

The band latest album 'ARIRANG' released back in March debut at No.1 the Billboard 200, South Korea’s Circle Chart, Japan’s Oricon Charts, Germany’s Album Chart, and the UK Official Albums Chart.

So it was expected they would submit this in the major categories, as well as their lead single 'Swim' which went to No.1 in the US, making it their seventh to top the charts.

But the album would not have been eligible for the new category best Asian pop music performance which was announced last month.

According to Grammy rules, song nominated for best Asian pop music performance must include "meaningful use" of an Asian language, while the over 80 per cent of the lyrics on 'ARIRANG' are sung in English.

However, this new category along with the addition of best Latin song received criticism, with music fans accusing the Grammys of compartmentalizing Asian and Latin artists.

BTS fans, otherwise known as ARMY, have taken to social media to share their reaction to the group not submitting their music for the Grammys next year.

One fan wrote, "For BTS not to submit one of their biggest albums to the Grammys this year is huge and I respect them for that. So much was poured into arirang and its message and I feel like it wouldn’t sit right with BTS at all especially with the new category the Grammys put out."

"The gag is BTS knew they would've had a near guaranteed Grammy win with this new Asian pop category but understand that cosigning this category wld mean that ultimately asian language acts would be gatekept out of the main/general categories," a second person said.









A third person added, "And the real gag is they DID deserve that Grammy six years ago."





"Watching BTS go from wanting a Grammy more than anything to realizing they’re bigger than the Grammys," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "Some people spend their careers trying to get invited. BTS simply decided they don’t need an invitation anymore. Their music has already reached millions of people around the world. That’s worth more than a Grammy."









"Genuinely feel like pre-covid Armys are the most gagged rn like they wanted that Grammy so bad y’all like if you asked me in 2018 if I think bts would ever boycott the Grammys I’d call you crazy," someone else said.





Another fan noted, "BTS reminding us that you don’t need a Grammy to know you’re successful, they really did pave the way."





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