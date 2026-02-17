Dame Prue Leith surprised by birthday celebrations on London Fashion Week runway

Dame Prue Leith was sung a surprise rendition of Happy Birthday by the audience after strutting the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

The TV cook walked the runway ahead of her 86th birthday on Wednesday, as she modelled for eco-designers Vin+Omi during their show at The Art’otel in Hoxton.

Dame Prue wore a pink ruffled shirt and orange suit, paired with an extravagant floral headpiece, as part of an ensemble created from holly, nettles, butterbur, wood clippings and recycled aluminium.

Dame Prue Leith with the designers on the catwalk at the Vin+Omi show (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Her tailored orange suit was made from fabric developed using waste clippings of holly from the King’s Sandringham estate as part of the designers’ collaboration with Charles.

After the show came to a close, the broadcaster received a surprise rendition of Happy Birthday from the audience, ahead of her turning 86 on February 18.

Among the stars in the crowd were Dame Prue’s husband, retired fashion designer John Playfair, and broadcaster Charlene White.

Dame Prue Leith’s husband John Playfair, Alison Hammond, Matt Lucas and Charlene White at the Vin+Omi show (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Her former co-stars from Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off were also in the audience – with the show’s current host Alison Hammond sitting next to former presenter Matt Lucas.

It comes after Dame Prue announced last month that she would be stepping down from her role as a judge on the popular baking show after nine years.

She wrote in The Spectator that she chose to leave the show because of a desire to “work less and play more”.

The TV star has previously been a judge on BBC cooking show Great British Menu, and has been actively involved in food education over her six-decade career.

She was made a dame in 2021 for her services to food, broadcasting and charity.