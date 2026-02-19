GTA 6 LIVE: Latest trailer hits huge milestone

GTA 6 trailer 2 has hit a huge milestone on YouTube and it's now nine months until the most anticipated video game of all time releases.

This comes after Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, recently confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, marketing will start in the Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

Given the huge hype surrounding GTA 6, gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.



Latest trailer hits huge milestone GTA 6 trailer 2 has now been viewed more than 150m times on YouTube alone. When it released, across all platforms, it was viewed more than 475m times in its first 24 hours. Trailer 1 holds the record for the most viewed trailer on YouTube in its first 24 hours after release that's not a music video, currently sitting on 273m views on the platform alone. And now trailer 2 stands at 150.5m at the time of writing.

Map discussion from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, fans are discussing what the edge of the in-game map could look like. Usually, GTA games are set on islands but there is a discussion on if Rockstar could go away from that. RogerRoger63358 posted an image of endless greenery and said: "So people want the north border of GTA 6's map to just look like this and go on forever instead of the traditional island design huh? Idk bout that Chief. I personally like the island design." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. bmrtt said: "There are plenty of open world games that end the map with land, it's as detailed as any other piece of the map, you're just programmed to turn back if you try to cross it. GTA always had the island though, no idea why they'd change that now." MikeyPlayz_YTXD said: "Why are you acting like it wouldn't be more detailed than that?" JP-Wrath said: "Would be cool for a change..." Munkadunk667 said: "There will be so much underwater content without making the game an island. I can see both happening easily." rafioo said: "Do you think that it is impossible to create secrets in the forest like you can at the bottom of the sea? I admire such a limitation of creativity; it is incomprehensible to me."

Release date wait hits key milestone from GTA6 It's been noticed that we're now closer to the release of GTA 6 than the date trailer 2 released. At the time of writing, trailer 2 released 288 days ago on 6 May 2024. It's now 274 days until GTA 6 releases on 19 November if there are no further delays. Redditor nzorigolo noticed this and posted about it in the GTA 6 Subreddit, adding: "I'm more hyped than ever." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. DoGooderMcDoogles said: "Dayum that's a positive way to look at it. Hope for new trailer soon... I bet they'll release something on the original release date." YTK9000 said: "And we'll get more trailers in those remaining days than we did since trailer 1. Plus screenshots, artwork, etc." No_Sympathy_4592 said: "A post I can actually stand with."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared a new GTA Online update to mark Lunar New Year starting today (Tuesday 17 February). A social media post said: "Ring in the Year of the Horse with a vulgar display of horsepower in The Senora Derby, a new Lunar New Year Stunt Race. "All Lunar New Year Stunt Races are paying out 3z GTA$ and RP (6x for GTA+ members) as part of the Featured Series through 4 March."

Soundtrack leaks It seems an Australian band has accidentally leaked information that suggests one of its tracks will appear in GTA 6. Panama released a song called 'Back to Life' with Poolside back in 2023 and it seems this will feature in the upcoming game. That's because on Instagram, it was spotted a comment from the Panama account said: "I've got a song called 'Back to Life' I wrote with Poolside. It'll be on GTA 6." The comment was quickly deleted but not before it spread across social media. It's not officially known if 'Back to Life' will feature in GTA 6 at present.

