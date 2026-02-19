‘I can’t afford groceries’: Trump slammed over planned Air Force One upgrade

From plans for a White House ballroom to “petty” plaques of his predecessors, US president Donald Trump has made a number of controversial updates to presidential property since entering office for the second time, and now, he’s turning his attention to Air Force One.

The US military said on Thursday (February 19) that a “red, white gold and dark blue paint scheme” would be used for the plane, as well as smaller jets for other government officials.

Trump first announced the redesign during his first term in 2018, sharing a mock-up with the press a year later.

He told Fox News: “The baby blue doesn’t fit with us. I like the concept of red, white and blue and the classic, and I think it’s going to look much better actually.”

The plans were then dropped by the Biden administration because “it could drive additional engineering, time, and cost”.

Now, it seems to be back on the cards, and the news has been met with the same response by many:

Including the Democratic Party:

“We just want some affordable healthcare and housing,” wrote one X/Twitter user:

Another said: “We can’t afford healthcare”:

It’s not the first time that Trump has attracted controversy over matters related to Air Force One, as he faced condemnation last year when he decided to accept a “gift” from Qatar to use as the next presidential plane – despite it being labelled “corruption” and “bribery in plane sight” by critics.

And yes, that was them making a pun.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.