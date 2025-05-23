Tributes have been paid to music agent Dave Shapiro and musician Daniel Williams after they were identified as victims of a plane crash in San Diego on Thursday.

The crash saw a small Cessna 550 abruptly crash into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood. Six people were on board and are all presumed dead.

Who was Dave Shapiro?

Shapiro was co-founder of Sound Talent Group. Two employees from the company were also among those killed, the music agency said in a statement. Williams, former drummer for metal band The Devil Wears Prada, was named as one of the other victims by his family

Shapiro was a pilot who had flown for more than a decade. It isn’t clear whether Shapiro was flying the plane, or a passenger.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends,” a spokesperson for Sound Talent Group told Billboard. “Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”









“From BASE jumping to aerobatic flying, Helicopters to twin engines, flight instructing to furthering his own education, doesn’t matter to Dave as long as he gets to be in the sky,” Shapiro’s aviation website reads.

Shapiro previously represented such groups as Hansen and Sum 41.

Tributes poured in for Shapiro, Williams and the other unnamed victims of the crash.

The Devil Wears Prada also posted a tribute to Williams on its official Instagram page. Sharing several pictures of him the band wrote “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever."

















