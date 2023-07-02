A 'dead' woman woke up on way to her own funeral - really

A woman who everyone thought was dead shocked her family when she woke up on the way to her own funeral.

Chataporn Sriphonla, 49, 'died' in transit as she was being transported from a hospital to her home in the Udon Thani province, Thailand, on Thursday (29 June). Paramedics thought she had stopped breathing so her family quickly followed the Buddhist tradition for a quick cremation and immediately started preparing for her upcoming funeral service.

But, while the van was diverted from her home to the Wat Sri Phadung Pattana temple, where the corpse was going to be stored overnight, she suddenly gasped awake and opened her eyes in the vehicle.

Chataporn was then rushed to the Ban Dung Crown Prince Hospital, where she is currently under medical supervision, accompanied by her daughter.

Her mother Mali said: "My daughter was being treated for cancer at the hospital, but doctors told us she only had a slim chance of survival.

"I wanted her to spend her last moments with the family, so I arranged for her to be taken back to our home."

The mother went on to say she was 'heartbroken' to find out Chataporn had 'died on the way home'.

She continued: "Then relatives said they were confused by the incident, but believe Chataporn had held on as she wanted to see her children before she died."

It comes afterEcuadorian Bella Montoya, 76, suddenly came back to life inside her coffin this month, scratching at her casket during the wake.

Bella was then rushed to a hospital but sadly passed away just a week later.

What a time to be alive. Or dead. Or in-between.

